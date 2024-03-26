AAP's Haryana unit holds protest against Kejriwal's arrest

Aam Aadmi Party workers on Tuesday staged protests across Haryana against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and accused the Narendra Modi government of trying to destroy their party.

Kejriwal, who is also the AAP national convener, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case. He has been remanded in the ED custody till March 28. Following his arrest, the AAP gave a call for a nationwide protest against the BJP On Tuesday, AAP workers gathered near the BJP's offices in Ambala City, Karnal, Kaithal, Rohtak, Faridabad and other parts of Haryana and raised slogans against the Union government.

The party's state unit president Sushil Gupta said Arvind Kejriwal is the leader of the entire country and he wants people to get better education, better medical care and a corruption-free administration.

The BJP government is scared of the good works done by the Kejriwal dispensation, he said, adding, ''The dictatorial Modi government wants to destroy the AAP but the entire country stands firmly with Arvind Kejriwal.'' The protest in Kaithal was led by Sushil Gupta while in Rohtak the AAP's Haryana unit senior state vice president Anurag Dhanda led the protest. During this, Aam Aadmi Party workers held posters of ''Main Bhi Kejriwal'' in their hands and raised slogans against the BJP government.

During their protest, the AAP also hit out at the BJP government in Haryana over the alleged police lathi-charge on the AAP workers and some state leaders of the party in Kurukshetra on March 22.

