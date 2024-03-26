Left Menu

Biden vows that federal government will pay to replace Baltimore bridge destroyed by freight ship

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-03-2024 00:23 IST | Created: 26-03-2024 22:32 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
President Joe Biden on Tuesday pledged that the federal government will pay the full cost to rebuild the Francis Scott Key Bridge, one of the nation's busiest bridges that collapsed hours earlier after being struck by a massive freight ship.

“It's my intention that the federal government will pay for the entire cost of reconstructing that bridge and I expect the congress to support my effort," Biden said.

(Reporting By Steve Holland and Jarrett Renshaw;)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

