Biden vows that federal government will pay to replace Baltimore bridge destroyed by freight ship

President Joe Biden on Tuesday pledged that the federal government will pay the full cost to rebuild the Francis Scott Key Bridge, one of the nation's busiest bridges that collapsed hours earlier after being struck by a massive freight ship.

“It's my intention that the federal government will pay for the entire cost of reconstructing that bridge and I expect the congress to support my effort," Biden said.

(Reporting By Steve Holland and Jarrett Renshaw;)

