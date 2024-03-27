Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Ex-leaders of Massachusetts veterans' home avoid prison over COVID outbreak

Two former leaders of a Massachusetts veterans' home that was the site of one of the deadliest COVID-19 outbreaks at a U.S. long-term care facility on Tuesday resolved criminal neglect charges against them without having to go to prison. Former Holyoke Soldiers' Home Superintendent Bennett Walsh and former Medical Director David Clinton withdrew their previous not guilty pleas during hearings in Hampshire Superior Court and admitted there were facts sufficient to find them guilty of the charges against them, prosecutors said.

Hefty $1.1 billion jackpot in US multistate Mega Millions up for grabs

The fifth largest jackpot in the history of the U.S. multistate Mega Millions is up for grabs on Tuesday when a lucky winner could scoop up $1.1 billion - before tax, that is. The top prize has ballooned after remaining unclaimed for 30 consecutive drawings. The televised ceremony starts at 11 pm ET (0300 GMT on Wednesday) and a successful gambler must match five white balls from a set numbered 1 through 70, as well as a gold ball from a set numbered 1 through 25.

US Supreme Court appears skeptical of challenge to abortion pill access

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday signaled that it is unlikely to limit access to the abortion pill as the justices appeared skeptical that the anti-abortion groups and doctors that are challenging the drug have the needed legal standing to pursue the case. The justices heard arguments in an appeal by President Joe Biden's administration of a lower court's ruling in favor of the plaintiffs that would limit how the medication, called mifepristone, is prescribed and distributed. The case places reproductive rights back on the Supreme Court's agenda in a presidential election year.

Colonial pipeline freezes nominations on Baltimore section

The Colonial Pipeline Company on Tuesday paused nominations to ship fuel on cycles 15 and 16 on Line 32, which delivers products to its Curtis Bay facility in the port of Baltimore, according to a notice seen by Reuters. To move refined products on the 5,500-mile Colonial system, shippers submit nominations, or requests for space they want. A freeze on nominations indicates that the requests exceed capacity, and the pipeline will begin allocating the space to shippers over the coming days.

Trump faces gag order in New York hush money criminal case

Donald Trump was issued a judge's gag order on Tuesday barring him from publicly commenting about witnesses and court staff ahead of his April 15 criminal trial involving hush money paid to a porn star. Justice Juan Merchan granted a request by the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is prosecuting Trump, the former president and now the Republican candidate to challenge President Joe Biden for the White House.

Exclusive-Biden approval ticks up, extremism still top worry, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds

U.S. President Joe Biden's approval ratings ticked up slightly in the last month, according to a poll conducted by Reuters/Ipsos, as more Americans named extremism and threats to democracy as their top worry ahead of the Nov. 5 election. Two-fifths of Americans surveyed said they approved of Biden's performance, while 56% said they disapproved. That was a slight increase from last month's poll, which showed that 37% of respondents approved of Biden, close to the lowest level of his presidency.

Factbox-Notable US bridge collapses after being hit by a vessel

A loaded cargo ship rammed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, on Tuesday, sending people and vehicles into the waters below. Here are some other notable episodes of U.S. bridges collapsing after being struck by vessels: 2012: EGGNER'S FERRY BRIDGE, KENTUCKY

Six presumed dead after crippled cargo ship knocks down Baltimore bridge

Six workers were missing and presumed dead from a bridge that collapsed in Baltimore Harbor early on Tuesday when a massive cargo ship crippled by a power loss rammed into the structure, forcing closure of one of the busiest ports on the U.S. Eastern Seaboard. U.S. Coast Guard and Maryland State Police officials said that based on the frigid temperature of the water and the length of time that had elapsed since the bridge came down there was little if any chance that the six missing could be found alive.

Biden and Harris tout healthcare in North Carolina, a state they aim to flip

U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to North Carolina on Tuesday to contrast their healthcare agenda with Republican policy aims as their reelection campaign seeks to flip the state for the first time since 2008. The North Carolina trip marked the finale of Biden's tour of campaign battleground states following his State of the Union speech earlier this month.

More handshakes, fewer rallies as Biden 2024 campaign takes shape

U.S. President Joe Biden is criss-crossing the country as his reelection campaign kicks into high gear, skipping big, loud rallies favored by his rival Donald Trump in favor of shaking hands at union halls, churches and restaurants. It is an unusual approach that plays to Biden's strengths amid an increasingly fragmented U.S. media landscape, allies and many analysts say. Biden interacts with smaller groups, limiting highly-scrutinized teleprompter assisted events that sometimes lead to gaffes, while keeping at bay protesters angry about his handling of the Israel-Gaza war.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)