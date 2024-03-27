"Arvind Kejriwal should step down from post of Delhi CM," says Delhi BJP chief

Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva hit out at Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday and said that the AAP leader should step down from the post of the Delhi Chief Minister since he is "corrupt" and has "looted Delhi." Speaking to ANI, Sachdeva said, "Our demand is that because Arvind Kejriwal is corrupt and has looted Delhi, he should resign. AAP is shielding the thieves. A person in custody is maintaining his position as a CM. How is this ethical? AAP should think this through, and Kejriwal should resign."

"They would not have needed to release letters from jail if they had served the people in the past 9 years. Arvind Kejriwal is missing his palace and the facilities in jail," he said. Earlier in the day, the Delhi BJP President reached the Delhi Police Headquarters and complained to the Delhi Police Commissioner about the letters being issued by Kejriwal while in ED custody.

Virendra Sachdeva met the Delhi Police Commissioner and submitted a copy of the complaint. The complaint has been filed against Kejriwal and those who are reading Kejriwal's letter. On Tuesday, Virendraa Sachdeva was detained while leading the party's protest demanding the resignation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is in ED custody in the Liquor Excise Policy case.

The BJP hit the streets from Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium to the Delhi Secretariat via ITO on Tuesday. Police used water cannons at the BJP workers as they tried to march towards the Secretariat, crossing the barricades raised by Delhi Police. He had said, "BJP leaders and party workers are protesting. This protest will not stop till Kejriwal submits his resignation. Arvind Kejriwal used to say he would never take bribes, bungalows, or cars, but he has taken all the benefits."

Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) protestors were detained outside Patel Chowk metro station while protesting against the arrest of its convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI)

