Left Menu

India can push growth close to 9 pc by implementing a few more reforms in next 5 years: Panagariya

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2024 16:53 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 16:53 IST
India can push growth close to 9 pc by implementing a few more reforms in next 5 years: Panagariya
  • Country:
  • India

India can realistically push its economic growth close to 9 per cent from the current 7 per cent or so, by implementing a few more reforms in the next five years, Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission Arvind Panagariya said on Wednesday. Panagariya said Prime Minister Narendra Modi worked hard over the past 10 years to make India a friendly place for businesses, so investment is coming in.

''Today, the economy is open. In the next 2-3 decades, we can sustain a very rapid growth,'' he said, while speaking at the Times Now Summit. India's economy grew at better-than-expected 8.4 per cent in the third quarter of FY24 -- the fastest in the past one-and-a-half years.

''India is currently growing in real rupees at about 7 per cent or so per year.

''Certainly with a few more reforms in the next five years, we can realistically push it to close to 9 per cent, certainly somewhere at 8-9 per cent and that can be sustained easily for a couple of decades,'' the economist said.

Responding to a question on former chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian saying India's latest gross domestic product (GDP) numbers are 'absolutely mystifying' and difficult to comprehend, Panagariya said, ''If you are mystified, then first you have to check, (whether) mist is on your own glasses... or somewhere else.'' Panagariya said the methodological change for calculating GDP during the Modi government was recommended by bodies appointed by the previous administration (UPA government). ''Nobody... has questioned the integrity of those who actually do these (GDP)numbers. This is a new kind of phenomenon, which I don't understand,'' he said.

Panagariya said if critics are saying there is some fault with the methodology of calculating GDP, ''they have to come in and point out out the fault so that we can talk about how to make the improvements''. Subramanian had recently said India's latest GDP numbers are ''absolutely mystifying'' and difficult to comprehend. ''I want to be honest with you that the latest GDP numbers, I just simply can not understand them.

''I say that with genuine respect and things. They are absolutely mystifying. They don't add up. I don't know what they mean,'' Subramanian had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Japan warns on surge in potentially deadly strep throat cases and more

Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Jap...

 Global
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

 Global
4
IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban residents Insured

IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024