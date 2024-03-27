Left Menu

Myanmar junta chief says military holding power temporarily to strengthen democracy

Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2024 18:32 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 18:32 IST
The leader of Myanmar's ruling military on Wednesday said the junta is holding power temporarily with the aim of strengthening democracy and will forge ahead with plans to hold a fair election.

Addressing an annual Armed Forces Day parade, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who led a coup in 2021 that ended a decade of democracy, said armed groups were trying to derail plans to return power to the people. He said the election, for which he provided no timeframe, would be held under a mixed-member proportional representation system that would be more inclusive.

