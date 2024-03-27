Left Menu

Argentina says Maduro opponents taking refuge in its Venezuela embassy

Some Venezuelan opposition leaders have sought refuge at the Argentine embassy in Caracas, the Argentine government said in a statement late on Tuesday, adding that it was concerned over what it called a deterioration of institutions and persecution towards those opposed to President Nicolas Maduro.

Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2024 21:05 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 21:05 IST
Argentina says Maduro opponents taking refuge in its Venezuela embassy

Some Venezuelan opposition leaders have sought refuge at the Argentine embassy in Caracas, the Argentine government said in a statement late on Tuesday, adding that it was concerned over what it called a deterioration of institutions and persecution towards those opposed to President Nicolas Maduro. Argentina's foreign ministry declined to disclose the names of the Venezuelan politicians that it said were at its embassy, citing security reasons.

Local media reported they were six politicians linked to Maria Corina Machado, an opposition leader who was barred from registering for July's presidential election despite winning an opposition primary. The Argentine government expressed its "concern over the deterioration of institutions and the acts of harassment and persecution directed against political figures in Venezuela," the statement said.

Venezuela's government did not immediately reply to a request for comment. A major Venezuelan opposition group registered Edmundo Gonzalez, a former ambassador, for the presidential election on Tuesday to ensure a spot on the ballot, following Machado's ban and the inability of her replacement, Corina Yoris, to sign up on the online registration system.

Last week, Venezuela's attorney general Tarek Saab said two people close to Machado had been arrested. Seven other members of her team, including her right-hand Magalli Meda, have warrants out for their detention. Argentina, which has not had a designated ambassador in Venezuela since right-wing President Javier Milei took office in December, also expressed its concern about a power outage at its residence in Caracas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Japan warns on surge in potentially deadly strep throat cases and more

Health News Roundup: J&J in talks to buy Shockwave Medical, WSJ reports; Jap...

 Global
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

 Global
4
IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban residents Insured

IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024