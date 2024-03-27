Left Menu

LDF lodges complaint with EC against UDF candidate from Vatakara

The above said posts are generated with the permission and consent of the UDF candidate.Therefore, it is absolutely necessary to take appropriate action against the UDF candidate and the persons who widely published abusive, vulgar and sexually coloured remarks against K K Shailaja, the complaint said.The UDF opposition has been making allegations of corruption against the Left government and Shailja in connection with the procurement of protection kits at high costs during the Covid-19 pandemic.

PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 27-03-2024 22:04 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 22:04 IST
Amidst the intense Lok Sabha poll campaigning in Kerala, a complaint has been lodged by the ruling LDF in the state against the Congress-led UDF candidate from Vatakara constituency for the alleged abusive remarks on social media against the Left nominee from there -- K K Shailja.

The complaint alleged that on March 25 a morphed photo of Shailaja and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was posted ''in a vulgar manner'' in a Facebook group called 'Troll Republic TR'.

''The UDF candidate, their party members and their political sympathisers are widely violating the election code of conduct through Facebook groups and such other social media platforms.

''They are accelerating highly derogatory and abusive comments so as to tarnish the image of the LDF candidate,'' Valsalan Panoli, the Secretary of the LDF Vatakara Parliament Election Committee, said in the complaint.

Congress MLA from Palakkad, Shafi Parambil, is the UDF candidate from Vatakara.

Panoli has alleged that ''abusive, vulgar and sexually coloured remarks'' were being posted on social media against the LDF candidate by ''sympathisers of the UDF'' and with the consent and approval of Parambil.

''The above said posts are made with an intention to illegally influence voters of the Vatakara constituency. It is absolutely necessary to book the culprits and to punish them in an appropriate manner. The above said posts are generated with the permission and consent of the UDF candidate.

''Therefore, it is absolutely necessary to take appropriate action against the UDF candidate and the persons who widely published abusive, vulgar and sexually coloured remarks against K K Shailaja,'' the complaint said.

The UDF opposition has been making allegations of corruption against the Left government and Shailja in connection with the procurement of protection kits at high costs during the Covid-19 pandemic.

