Poll officials remove posters against Mandaviya in Gujarat's Dhoraji town

Election officials in Gujarat have removed posters put up in different parts of Dhoraji town of Rajkot district, which falls under the Porbandar Lok Sabha seat, suggesting BJPs Mansukh Mandaviya was an imported candidate, while Congress nominee Lalit Vasoya was a better choice for voters for being a local, an official said on Wednesday.

PTI | Rajkot | Updated: 27-03-2024 23:12 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 23:12 IST
Election officials in Gujarat have removed posters put up in different parts of Dhoraji town of Rajkot district, which falls under the Porbandar Lok Sabha seat, suggesting BJP's Mansukh Mandaviya was an ''imported'' candidate, while Congress nominee Lalit Vasoya was a better choice for voters for being a ''local'', an official said on Wednesday.

After getting a complaint from the local BJP unit on Tuesday, the posters were removed by a team under supervision of the nodal officer appointed by the Election Commission (EC) for handling model code of conduct-related complaints for Rajkot district.

''These posters have been removed by our team. Thus, there is nothing more left to be done in this regard,'' said nodal officer for Rajkot district, Ilaben Chauhan.

While the BJP has fielded Union Health Minister Mandaviya from Porbandar, the Congress has given ticket to former MLA of Dhoraji constituency, Lalit Vasoya, from the seat.

Dhoraji town of Rajkot district falls under the Porbandar Lok Sabha constituency.

On Tuesday night, some unidentified persons put up posters in different parts of the town suggesting that Vasoya was a better candidate than Mandaviya for being a ''local''.

In their complaint to the EC, the Rajkot BJP unit said the posters were put up by ''anti-BJP elements'' to tarnish the image of Mandaviya, who has a long history of serving the people of Porbandar. The complaint sought action against those behind the campaign and claimed putting up such posters was a violation of the model code of conduct which is in force for the May 7 elections for all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat.

