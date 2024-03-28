Left Menu

In Vienna, two portraits of Alexei Navalny painted near monument to Soviet soldiers

Two large portraits of the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny have been spray-painted on a property owned by the family of a former Czech foreign minister behind a monument to Soviet soldiers in Vienna.The portraits were completed Wednesday on the wall behind the monument, which was already painted in Ukraines blue and yellow national colours after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

PTI | Vienna | Updated: 28-03-2024 07:07 IST | Created: 28-03-2024 07:07 IST
In Vienna, two portraits of Alexei Navalny painted near monument to Soviet soldiers
  • Country:
  • Austria

Two large portraits of the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny have been spray-painted on a property owned by the family of a former Czech foreign minister behind a monument to Soviet soldiers in Vienna.

The portraits were completed Wednesday on the wall behind the monument, which was already painted in Ukraine's blue and yellow national colours after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The wall belongs to the Palais Schwarzenberg, owned by the noble family of former Czech Foreign Minister Karel Schwarzenberg, who died in November.

The monument portraying a Soviet soldier was built after Soviet troops took Vienna in 1945. Austria, which was annexed by Nazi Germany in 1938, was divided into occupation zones until the country was granted full sovereignty in 1955.

''The monument commemorates victims of dictatorship and Mr Navalny is an obvious victim of dictatorship,'' Maximillian Schaffgotsch of the Schwarzenberg family foundation told the Austria Press Agency.

Navalny, who crusaded against official corruption in Russia and staged massive anti-Kremlin protests as President Vladimir Putin's fiercest foe, died February 16 in the Arctic penal colony where he was serving a 19-year sentence. Officials have said only that he died of natural causes.

Austrian graffiti duo Joel Gamnou painted the portraits. Jonathan Gamperl, one half of the duo, said that ''so far we have only gotten positive feedback''.

KSORS, a group described by Austrian media as being close to the Russian Embassy, complained in a Facebook post that the wall behind the monument to Soviet soldiers is being ''misused for political purposes''.

An improvised memorial to Navalny opposite the embassy has been removed twice in the last two weeks. Vienna prosecutors are considering whether to open an investigation into those incidents, APA reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's STOXX 600 ekes out gain on defensive boost; H&M jumps

Europe's STOXX 600 ekes out gain on defensive boost; H&M jumps

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech gets US agency notice over default on COVID vaccine royalties; Ex-leaders of Massachusetts veterans' home avoid prison over COVID outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech gets US agency notice over default on COVID va...

 Global
3
VP Bawumia Commissions National Fire Service Training School in Ghana

VP Bawumia Commissions National Fire Service Training School in Ghana

Ghana
4
Why Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Floki Inu (Floki) Keep Falling - Is the Meme Coin Bubble Popping? RETIK Finance (RETIK) Emerges as New Favorite Crypto

Why Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Floki Inu (Floki) Keep Falling - Is the Meme Coin B...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024