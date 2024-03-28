Left Menu

BJP shows concern for people only during election time: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Addressing an election campaign public meeting of the DMK here, he said fuel prices have been reduced by the BJP government at the Centre because of the election

ANI | Updated: 28-03-2024 07:31 IST | Created: 28-03-2024 07:31 IST
BJP shows concern for people only during election time: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK Chief MK Stalin on Wednesday attacked the BJP, saying that it will show concern for people only at the time of the election. Addressing an election campaign public meeting of the DMK here, he said fuel prices have been reduced by the BJP government at the Centre because of the election.

"BJP will show concern for people only at the time of the election. Now petrol-diesel prices have been reduced, and even gas prices have also been reduced only for elections. It is the Modi government that raised the prices but they will pretend that they have nothing to do with the price hike," Stalin said. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP chief and party's candidate from Coimbatore, K Annamalai, on Wednesday attacked the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government at the Centre, saying that they came to power "only to loot".

He argued that the alliance government, with the party leading the alliance not having a simple majority, does not augur well for the country. "We have seen all alliance governments. There is no use in having an alliance government in India. We should not forget how 2004 was. They (UPA) came to power only to loot," Annamalai said while addressing a public gathering here.

Annamalai also exuded confidence that in the 2024 general election, the National Democratic Alliance under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will get more than 400 seats.He claimed that the development of the country will only take place if the Narendra Modi government comes to power for the third time. "Regional parties do not understand development. Development can take place only if the Narendra Modi government comes to power for the third time," he said.

He said that the 2G spectrum scam happened during the UPA government because a minister from a regional party could arm-twist a weak Prime Minister. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's STOXX 600 ekes out gain on defensive boost; H&M jumps

Europe's STOXX 600 ekes out gain on defensive boost; H&M jumps

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech gets US agency notice over default on COVID vaccine royalties; Ex-leaders of Massachusetts veterans' home avoid prison over COVID outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech gets US agency notice over default on COVID va...

 Global
3
VP Bawumia Commissions National Fire Service Training School in Ghana

VP Bawumia Commissions National Fire Service Training School in Ghana

Ghana
4
Why Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Floki Inu (Floki) Keep Falling - Is the Meme Coin Bubble Popping? RETIK Finance (RETIK) Emerges as New Favorite Crypto

Why Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Floki Inu (Floki) Keep Falling - Is the Meme Coin B...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024