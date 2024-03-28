BJP shows concern for people only during election time: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK Chief MK Stalin on Wednesday attacked the BJP, saying that it will show concern for people only at the time of the election. Addressing an election campaign public meeting of the DMK here, he said fuel prices have been reduced by the BJP government at the Centre because of the election.

"BJP will show concern for people only at the time of the election. Now petrol-diesel prices have been reduced, and even gas prices have also been reduced only for elections. It is the Modi government that raised the prices but they will pretend that they have nothing to do with the price hike," Stalin said. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP chief and party's candidate from Coimbatore, K Annamalai, on Wednesday attacked the previous Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government at the Centre, saying that they came to power "only to loot".

He argued that the alliance government, with the party leading the alliance not having a simple majority, does not augur well for the country. "We have seen all alliance governments. There is no use in having an alliance government in India. We should not forget how 2004 was. They (UPA) came to power only to loot," Annamalai said while addressing a public gathering here.

Annamalai also exuded confidence that in the 2024 general election, the National Democratic Alliance under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will get more than 400 seats.He claimed that the development of the country will only take place if the Narendra Modi government comes to power for the third time. "Regional parties do not understand development. Development can take place only if the Narendra Modi government comes to power for the third time," he said.

He said that the 2G spectrum scam happened during the UPA government because a minister from a regional party could arm-twist a weak Prime Minister. (ANI)

