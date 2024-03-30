Youth Congress protests against Centre over I-T notices to Congress

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) leaders and workers on Saturday held a protest against the central government over income tax notices to the Congress and freezing of bank accounts of the party.

IYC president Srinivas BV said the central government is continuously trying to weaken the Congress in different ways, but the party is not afraid of these tactics.

Under the guise of tax rules, the Congress is being harassed, he alleged.

When the Lok Sabha election schedule has been announced, the Income Tax Department is wrongly imposing a penalty on the Congress and demanding money, he said.

The IYC claimed that the protesting youth workers led by Srinivas were stopped from marching to Rajendra Prasad Road and were detained by police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)