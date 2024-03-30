RSS writes to EC, cops seeking action on man for maligning organisation, misleading people

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has written to the Election Commission and police seeking action against a man who it said was maligning the name of the organisation.

In a letter written on Friday, the secretary of RSS Nagpur Mahanagar said local resident Janardhan Moon had organised a press conference here in which he made an ''absolutely false'' claim that the organisation was supporting the Congress in the Lok Sabha polls.

Moon had earlier tried to register a ''sanstha'' by the name 'RSS' but this was rejected by the assistant registrar of societies and his petitions challenging this rejection had been dismissed by the Bombay High Court, the letter said.

It sought action against Moon for personation, cheating by personation, spreading rumours to create enmity and other offences and also wanted a directive to Youtube to delete a video of the press conference in which he is making such claims.

''Janardhan Moon has no registered sanstha as RSS but only with a view to mislead he is conducting press conferences at various places. The complaint is being filed so that Moon is immediately stopped from misleading people by creating confusion,'' the letter to the Nagpur police commissioner and ECI stated.

''Moon without there being any registration is misusing and so also by personification is using the name of RSS. He should be directed not to use the name of the RSS in near future,'' the letter said.

Police must take action against Moon by charging him under sections 416, 419 and 505 of Indian Penal Code as well as provisions of Representation of The People Act, the letter urged.

Moon could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

