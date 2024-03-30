Left Menu

Kerala CM lying about Congress stand over CAA, says opposition leader Satheesan

Even after we released the documents connected to Rahul Gandhis vote in the Parliament and speeches of Shashi Tharoor, N K Premachandran and E T Muhammed Basheer, the chief minister continues to spread lies, Satheesan said.Speaking to the media, Satheesan also attacked the union government for the recent Income Tax Department notice and said the people have now understood how the ruling dispensation was trying to obstruct the functioning of the major opposition party in the country.This is the brutal face of fascism.

PTI | Kottayam | Updated: 30-03-2024 23:09 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 21:35 IST
Kerala CM lying about Congress stand over CAA, says opposition leader Satheesan
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Leader of the Opposition and senior Congress leader V D Satheesan on Saturday accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of lying to the public about the grand old party's stand over the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Vijayan, while addressing the recent anti-CAA rallies organised by the ruling CPI(M) had accused the Congress leadership of not protesting against the contentious law.

Satheesan said the chief minister ''continues to spread lies'' though Rahul Gandhi had voted against the Act in Parliament.

''The chief minister is repeating lies on CAA. Even after we released the documents connected to Rahul Gandhi's vote in the Parliament and speeches of Shashi Tharoor, N K Premachandran and E T Muhammed Basheer, the chief minister continues to spread lies,'' Satheesan said.

Speaking to the media, Satheesan also attacked the union government for the recent Income Tax Department notice and said the people have now understood how the ruling dispensation was trying to obstruct the functioning of the major opposition party in the country.

''This is the brutal face of fascism. If we don't have money to contest in the elections, then the people will help us. We will do crowdfunding and contest in the elections after collecting funds from common people,'' Satheesan said.

The Congress on Friday said it has received fresh notices from the income-tax department, asking it to pay Rs 1,823.08 crore.

Satheesan said if the BJP comes back to power, then there will not be any opposition parties in the country.

''The BJP, which took money after threatening businessmen using the CBI and the ED, is engaged in targeting the Congress party,'' Satheesan alleged.

He said the Congress party has faced the worst situation than this and will overcome all crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung's Bespoke home appliances earn top IoT security rating from UL Solutions

Samsung's Bespoke home appliances earn top IoT security rating from UL Solut...

 Global
2
Investing in the Future: Dale W. Wood's Strategy for ESG Investing

Investing in the Future: Dale W. Wood's Strategy for ESG Investing

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Weight-loss drug deals to drive around 4% of Gerresheimer yearly growth, CEO says; Bristol Myers' bowel disease drug fails in late-stage study and more

Health News Roundup: Weight-loss drug deals to drive around 4% of Gerresheim...

 Global
4
SpaceX targets Saturday for back-to-back-to-back Falcon 9 launches

SpaceX targets Saturday for back-to-back-to-back Falcon 9 launches

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain for Development: Enhancing Transparency and Efficiency

Empowering the Grid: Blockchain's Role in Decentralized Energy Systems

Social Entrepreneurship: A Catalyst for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Renewable Energy Adoption in Developing Countries: Challenges and Opportunities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024