BJP fields BJD turncoat from Cuttack
The BJP on Saturday nominated Bhartruhari Mahtab from the Cuttack Lok Sabha seat from where he was elected on a BJD ticket five years ago but joined the saffron camp this month. The BJP had earlier announced candidates for 18 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha.
The saffron party also fielded Rabindra Narayan Behera from Jajpur, a reserved seat for scheduled caste, and Sukant Kumar Panigrahi for the Kandhamal Lok Sabha constituency.
"We are expecting a very good result in Odisa. A wave of change is seen in the state in favour of the BJP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's good work will be instrumental for the victory of our candidates in the state," Mahatab said after getting a BJP ticket. The BJP had earlier announced candidates for 18 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha.
