Man's suicide bid in front of T'gana CM's house foiled

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-03-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 22:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A man attempted suicide in front of Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's house here on Saturday by pouring a kerosene-like liquid on his head, but the alert policemen present there immediately foiled his bid.

The man, who carried the liquid in a plastic can, poured it on himself, but policemen reached him quickly and held his hands.

They poured water on him and later took him away in an auto.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Blockchain for Development: Enhancing Transparency and Efficiency

Empowering the Grid: Blockchain's Role in Decentralized Energy Systems

Social Entrepreneurship: A Catalyst for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Renewable Energy Adoption in Developing Countries: Challenges and Opportunities

