TDP allots LS seat to father of Delhi excise policy scam approver

The TDP has named M Srinivasulu Reddy, father of Raghava Magunta, who is an accused-turned approver in the Delhi excise policy scam case, as candidate for the Ongole Lok Sabha seat.

Reddy, declined to speak to PTI video on this issue and said that he will 'talk in Delhi'.

He was elected from the Ongole Lok Sabha constituency on a YSRCP ticket in 2019 polls. He deserted the ruling party recently citing ''self-respect'' issues in the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led party.

The TDP on Friday announced the candidature of Srinivasulu Reddy from Ongole constituency.

Reacting to the allotment of the seat to Reddy, political analyst Telakapalli Ravi told PTI, ''That is the paradox of politics today. While talking about high morals and attacking and criticising others, we forget all the morals in our case.'' Raghava Magunta was arrested in connection with the Delhi liquor scam by the Enforcement Directorate last year. He later turned approver.

Meanwhile, Reddy, declined to speak to PTI video on this issue and said that he will 'talk in Delhi'.

The Enforcement Directorate is probing the Delhi excise policy scam case.

Reddy said that the alliance of TDP, BJP and Janasena will make Narendra Modi to rule the country again.

''Again in 2024 elections, the NDA is going to form the government and we are proud to say that we are part of the alliance. We are confident that TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu will become the chief minister with a huge majority and with the blessings of Modi this will be continued,'' Reddy said.

The TDP is in alliance with the BJP in the southern state for the upcoming elections.

Elections for 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh will be held simultaneously on May 13 and the results will be declared on June 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)