Arvind Kejriwal's wife to attend INDIA bloc rally

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals wife Sunita will attend the INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday and read out a message from her husband who is in the Enforcement Directorate custody in connection with an excise policy-linked case, AAP sources said.Top INDIA bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav are set to attend the rally being held in the backdrop of Arvind Kejriwals arrest just before the Lok Sabha polls.Arvind Kejriwals wife Sunita will participate in the INDIA blocs maha rally at Ramlila Maidan.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2024 09:36 IST | Created: 31-03-2024 09:36 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita will attend the INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday and read out a message from her husband who is in the Enforcement Directorate custody in connection with an excise policy-linked case, AAP sources said.

Top INDIA bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav are set to attend the rally being held in the backdrop of Arvind Kejriwal's arrest just before the Lok Sabha polls.

''Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita will participate in the INDIA bloc's maha rally at Ramlila Maidan. She will read out her husband's message from ED custody. It will be his message for the country,'' a party source said. The ''Save Democracy'' rally -- will also be attended by National Conference president Farooq Abdullah.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

