Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the country, Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Maitra launched a scathing attack on the Prime Minister-led Narendra Modi government in the centre over the concerns expressed by the United Nations on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Admi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

ANI | Updated: 31-03-2024 09:55 IST | Created: 31-03-2024 09:55 IST
"Modi government cracking down on opposition," says TMC's Mahua Moitra
Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Maitra launched a scathing attack on the Prime Minister-led Narendra Modi government in the centre over the concerns expressed by the United Nations on the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Admi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal. While carrying out a voting campaign in Ward No 3 of Krishnanagar Municipality on Saturday, she said, "We sing the victory of our democracy all over the world. It is the first time that we are concerned about the activities of the current Modi government against opposition."

"The UN and other countries like the USA and Germany have raised voices against the Modi government. It is a very shameful," she added further. Slamming the Centre for "cracking down on opposition," she said that the Delhi CM has been arrested, MPs have been expelled and legal notices have been sent to opposition parties over income tax, adding to which she said, "All this is tarnishing India's image."

Notably, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Arvind Kejriwal on March 21 in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case linked to a money laundering case and remanded him the next day. The case pertains to alleged irregularities and money laundering in framing and implementing the Delhi excise policy case 2022, which was later scrapped. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

