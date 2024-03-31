Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2024 16:50 IST | Created: 31-03-2024 16:50 IST
Advani's life full of sacrifice, tenacity, dedication: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said former deputy prime minister L K Advani remained selflessly dedicated to national welfare and social upliftment throughout his life.

Expressing happiness over the BJP patriarch being conferred with Bharat Ratna, Shah also said that Advani's life is "full of sacrifice, tenacity and dedication" and is an "unlimited source" of strength and inspiration to crores of people.

''Today, being a witness to this historical moment, I am both happy and emotional. Honourable Shri LK Advani being honoured with 'Bharat Ratna' by Honourable President Smt. Droupadi Murmu is a proud moment for all of us.

"Advani remained selflessly dedicated to national welfare and social upliftment throughout his life,'' he wrote on 'X' in Hindi.

President Murmu conferred Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour, on Advani at his residence here on Sunday.

The ceremony was attended by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Shah and the family members of Advani among others.

This year, the government announced five Bharat Ratna awards -- one to Advani and four posthumously to former prime ministers P V Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh, agriculture scientist M S Swaminathan and two-time former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur.

Rao, Singh, Swaminathan and Thakur's kin received the award from the president on Saturday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

