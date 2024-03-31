Israeli prime minister says he will be fully sedated to undergo surgery for hernia
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will undergo surgery on Sunday for a hernia his doctors have discovered, a statement from his office said.
The prime minister will be fully sedated after his doctors discovered the hernia "during a routine examination".
"During this time, Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Minister Yariv Levin will serve as acting prime minister," the statement said.
