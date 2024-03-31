"In name of PDA, Akhilesh continuously fooling Muslims": Asaduddin Owaisi

After forming "PDM" (Pichda, Dalit Musalman) alliance in Uttar Pradesh, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that this alliance will be a huge step for delivering social justice. Owaisi further accused Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav of exploiting Muslims in the name of participation but never gives them any chance to rise and live with dignity.

Owaisi told ANI that Akhilesh Yadav's PDA has been continuously fooling the Muslims. "In the name of PDA, Akhilesh Yadav has been continuously fooling the Muslims and he wants the Muslims to just keep selling carpets and shouting slogans for them. He cancelled the ticket of a senior political leader in Moradabad (ST Hasan). Akhilesh Yadav talks about the participation of Muslims but does not give them any participation. Their aim is that Muslims keep voting for them blindly . They are creating drama in Rampur also," he said.

Further, the AIMIM chief said that on one side there is BJP which does not want Muslim votes. "This alliance will be a huge step for social justice. This will be a revolutionary step in the history of Uttar Pradesh. This has not only been made keeping the Parliamentary elections in mind but will also be taken forward till the Legislative Assembly elections," Owaisi added.

On the matter of delay in announcing the alliance, Owaisi agreed that there has been a delay but they will work ahead and fight the elections with full strength. Meanwhile, AIMIM and Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) announced an alliance in Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha elections on Sunday.

Apna Dal (Kamerawadi)'s leader Pallavi Patel and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi led the alliance, which has been named PDM, which means "Pichda, Dalit and Musalman". Other parties like Premchand Bind's Pragatisheel Manav Samaj Party and Rashtriya Uday Party are also included in the alliance.

Recently, the Samajwadi Party called off its ties with Apna Dal (Kameravadi) amid the differences between the alliance partners that had been playing out in public for a long time. Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of MPs, 80, to Parliament, will vote in all seven phases.

Voting for phases one and two will be held on April 19 and April 26. Next, the state will once again poll in phases three and four on May 7 and May 13. The Uttar Pradesh electorate will also vote in phases five, six and seven on May 20, May 23 and June 1 respectively.

The votes will be counted on June 4. (ANI)

