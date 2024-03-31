Left Menu

Special awareness camps to be held for Kashmiri migrant voters in J-K

The Jammu and Kashmir administration will organise special awareness camps for Kashmiri migrants at different places in Jammu and Udhampur districts from April 3 to 14 to ensure their participation in the Lok Sabha elections.The Lok Sabha polls in the Union Territory will be held in the first five phases on April 19 Udhampur and 26 Jammu, May 7 Anantnag-Rajouri, 13 Srinagar and 20 Baramulla.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 31-03-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 31-03-2024 22:22 IST
Special awareness camps to be held for Kashmiri migrant voters in J-K
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir administration will organise special awareness camps for Kashmiri migrants at different places in Jammu and Udhampur districts from April 3 to 14 to ensure their participation in the Lok Sabha elections.

The Lok Sabha polls in the Union Territory will be held in the first five phases on April 19 (Udhampur) and 26 (Jammu), May 7 (Anantnag-Rajouri), 13 (Srinagar) and 20 (Baramulla). The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

On March 23, the Election Commission announced a comprehensive scheme for Kashmiri migrants to exercise their franchise, continuing the past practice of voting through postal ballots and special polling stations in Jammu, Udhampur and New Delhi.

The scheme is meant for all those electors of Baramulla, Srinagar and Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituencies in Kashmir who had migrated out of the valley and are temporarily residing in various places outside.

The Election Commission had issued two notifications categorising the Kashmiri migrants as the 'specified' and 'notified' electors.

Of the 26 special polling stations, 21 are being set up in Jammu, one in Udhampur and four in Delhi for the Kashmiri migrant voters who are residing at various relief camps and who opt to cast their votes in person through electronic voting machines.

They have to fill up 'Form M' for voting in person at these special polling stations.

Any migrant elector, other than those who opted to vote in person, can avail the option to vote through postal ballots by filling up Form 12C, an official spokesman had said.

According to a public notice issued on Sunday, the special awareness camps are being organised by the Relief and Rehabilitation department, regarding the scheme of voting for the migrants besides on the spot attestation of 'Form M' and 'Form 12C'.

Nodal officers were announced for all the awareness camps which will start from migrant camp Nagrota on April 3 and continue till April 7.

It will be followed by similar camps at Jagti, Purkhoo, Shiv Mandir Sarwal from April 4 to 7, migrant camp Muthi and Sharika Mata Mandir M H Chowk Udhampur from April 8 to 10, the notice said, adding another camp will be held at Sanjeewani Sharda Kendra Bohri from April 10 to 13 and Samaj Sudhar Jang Ghar, Durga Nagar on April 13 and 14. The notice said the designated nodal officers shall supervise the camps and submit daily progress reports to the Election Naib Tehsildar, Relief Organisation, Jammu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese town leads the way to a low waste society

Japanese town leads the way to a low waste society

 Global
2
Empowering Youth: A fundamental pillar of Muslim Council of Elders' work

Empowering Youth: A fundamental pillar of Muslim Council of Elders' work

 United Arab Emirates
3
Crews carefully start removing first piece of twisted steel from collapsed Baltimore bridge

Crews carefully start removing first piece of twisted steel from collapsed B...

 United States
4
Govt forms 14th task force to explore use of biochar in steel production

Govt forms 14th task force to explore use of biochar in steel production

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Entrepreneurship: A Catalyst for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Renewable Energy Adoption in Developing Countries: Challenges and Opportunities

Reinforcement Learning: From Gaming to Real-World Applications

Deepfake Technology: Detection and Prevention of Digital Deception

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024