CPI announces names of candidates in 4 LS constituencies in Jharkhand

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 01-04-2024 10:08 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 10:08 IST
The Jharkhand unit of the Communist Party of India (CPI) announced the names of candidates for four Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

CPI Jharkhand secretary said Abhay Bhuiyan was nominated from Palamu Lok Sabha seat, Mahendra Oraon from Lohardaga, Arjun Kumar from Chatra and Rajesh Kumar Kisku from Dumka Lok Sabha seat.

Pathak told PTI, ''The names of the candidates were announced during a meeting on Sunday.'' He said that the party would contest eight Lok Sabha seats out of 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Jharkhand.

Pathak said that the party would soon announce candidates for four more seats - Hazaribag, Koderma, Ranchi, Godda or Jamshedpur.

''Candidates are finalised by our central executive body. We have sent our recommendations,'' he said.

Pathak said that they would contest the poll under the CPI banner and not the INDIA bloc in Jharkhand.

''Congress has failed to keep all parties who are fighting against the BJP together. This is why, we have decided to contest the election separately,'' he said.

Earlier, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) announced its candidate from the Rajmahal Lok Sabha seat. The party has decided to fight the parliamentary polls on two seats- Rajmahal and Chatra--and support INDIA bloc candidates in the remaining 12 seats.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation named Bagodar MLA Vinod Kumar Singh from Koderma Lok Sabha constituency. The party claimed that Singh would be an INDIA bloc candidate from Koderma.

