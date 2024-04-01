President, PM, CM greet people of Odisha on 'Utkal Dibasa'

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and many other dignitaries on Monday greeted the people of Odisha on the occasion of 'Utkal Dibasa'. Odisha Day or 'Utkala Dibasa' marks the formation of Odisha as a separate state on this day in 1936. The state was carved with the splitting of Bihar and Orissa provinces. Orissa was rechristened as Odisha in 2011.

''Warm greetings to people on Odisha Day! Odisha is known for its vast natural wealth and rich cultural heritage. The resilient people of this state have made great contribution in the development of Odisha and the country. ''Odisha has produced many icons over the centuries, including several makers of modern India. May Lord Jagannath bless the state and its people with greater success and prosperity!'' Murmu said in a post on X. The prime minister in a post on X in Odia language said: ''Wishing everyone a very Happy Utkala Dibasa! This day reminds us of the rich culture and heritage of Odisha and its dynamic people. The state has made a rich contribution to national progress. I pray for the success and prosperity of the people of Odisha.'' Odisha Governor Raghubar Das also greeted the people of the state.

''My greetings to the people of Odisha on this auspicious occasion of Odisha Dibasa. I call upon all to be committed to transform Odisha into a prosperous and developed Odisha,'' the governor said in a post on X.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in a post on X said ''Odisha is writing a glorious history in all fields. Odisha has become prosperous due to the commitment of every Odia. In keeping with this era of transformation, the idea of creating a 'developed Odisha' is the idea of Odia. On this 'Odisha Day'. Let us strengthen our Asmita and Swaviman and move forward towards building 'Developed Odisha' #OdishaDibasa.'' The day is celebrated across the state following norms of the Model Code of Conduct imposed for the Lok Sabha and Odisha Assembly polls which will be held simultaneously.

