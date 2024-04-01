Left Menu

PM Modi to address election rally in Rajasthan's Kotputli

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally in Rajasthans Kotputli on Tuesday.A BJP spokesperson said that PM Modi will address a public meeting in Kotputli in support of the partys candidate from Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha seat, Rao Rajendra Singh.According to programme coordinator Arun Chaturvedi, PM Modi will reach the meeting venue in the Molahera village in front of the Eklavya Dental Medical College, in Kotputli at 1.50 pm on Tuesday.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-04-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 20:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally in Rajasthan's Kotputli on Tuesday.

A BJP spokesperson said that PM Modi will address a public meeting in Kotputli in support of the party's candidate from Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha seat, Rao Rajendra Singh.

According to programme coordinator Arun Chaturvedi, PM Modi will reach the meeting venue in the Molahera village in front of the Eklavya Dental Medical College, in Kotputli at 1.50 pm on Tuesday. This will be the prime ministeri's first meeting for the Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan since the announcement of polls.

Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan will be held in two phases on April 19 and 26. In the first phase, voting will be held on April 19 for 12 seats - Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa and Nagaur.

In the second phase, voting will be held on April 26 for 13 seats - Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran.

