"Party will take call on nomination process": BJP Meerut nominee Arun Govil

Bharatiya Janata Party's nominee from Meerut for the Lok Sabha elections, Arun Govil on Monday said that the party will take a call regarding the nomination process that will take place tomorrow. "Today, we had pooja at the new BJP office, and then we had a meeting with our party workers. Party will take a call regarding this program (nomination process) which will take place tomorrow," he said.

Arun Govil, who was among the 111 people named in the BJP's fifth list of candidates, replaced three-time MP Rajendra Agarwal, who has been holding the Meerut seat since 2004. Meanwhile, PM Modi kick-started BJP's election campaign in Uttar Pradesh from Meerut on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the preparations for the third term has already started. While addressing a mega rally at Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on Sunday, PM Modi said, "Our government has already started preparations for the third term. We are making a roadmap for the coming five years. Work is going on rapidly on what major decisions we have to take in the first 100 days."

"In the last 10 years, you have seen only the trailer of development, now we have to take the country much further," he added. Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of MPs, 80, to Parliament, will vote in all seven phases.

Voting for phases one and two will be held on April 19 and April 26. Next, the state will once again poll in phases three and four on May 7 and May 13. The Uttar Pradesh electorate will also vote in phases five, six and seven on May 20, May 23 and June 1 respectively.

Polling in Meerut will take place on April 26, during the second phase. (ANI)

