Pakistan PM Sharif to meet Saudi crown prince on Saudi Arabia visit, says foreign ministry

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 05-04-2024 16:17 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 15:09 IST
Pakistan PM Sharif to meet Saudi crown prince on Saudi Arabia visit, says foreign ministry
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will meet the Saudi crown prince on his two-day visit to Riyadh starting on Saturday, the country's foreign ministry said on Friday.

The visit will be Sharif's first foreign trip since forming a coalition government in February.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

