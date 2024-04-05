Pakistan PM Sharif to meet Saudi crown prince on Saudi Arabia visit, says foreign ministry
Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 05-04-2024 16:17 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 15:09 IST
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will meet the Saudi crown prince on his two-day visit to Riyadh starting on Saturday, the country's foreign ministry said on Friday.
The visit will be Sharif's first foreign trip since forming a coalition government in February.
