Odisha: Dharmendra Pradhan kicks off 'Modi Vijay Abhiyaan' from Athamallik Assembly constituency

Union Minister and BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Sambalpur, Dharmendra Pradhan, offered prayer at Maa Bhairavi temple and Prabhu Shree Madan Mohan temple in Angul. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's victory is ensured in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

ANI | Updated: 05-04-2024 17:13 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 17:13 IST
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister and BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Sambalpur, Dharmendra Pradhan, offered prayer at Maa Bhairavi temple and Prabhu Shree Madan Mohan temple in Angul. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's victory is ensured in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Dharmendra Pradhan said, "I am here in Athamallik Vidhan Sabha to start the 'Modi Vijay Abhiyaan', and victory is ensured. From this sacred place, PM Modi's Ashvamedha Yajna yatra in this area has started and victory is confirmed."

He further said that Purnagarh is a very sacred place in Angul district. "King Somnath Singh fought against the Britishers and sacrificed everything. I got the opportunity to offer prayers at the Prabhu Shree Madan Mohan temple. This place provides direction to devotees," he added.

Lok Sabha elections in Odisha, which comprise 21 constituencies, are set to take place in four phases. The voting dates have been scheduled for May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Odisha, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) emerged as the dominant party, securing 20 out of the 21 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won a single seat.

However, the 2019 elections saw a shift in the political landscape. The BJD's seat count was reduced to 12, while the BJP made significant gains, winning 8 seats. This change marked a notable increase in the BJP's presence in the state. The Indian National Congress (INC) also managed to secure a seat in the 2019 elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

