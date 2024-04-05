Name one thing you have done for Mandi Lok Sabha, Congress asks Kangana Ranaut

Himachal Pradesh Congress general secretary Rajneesh Kimta on Friday asked BJP candidate from the Mandi parliamentary seat actor Kangana Ranaut to name one thing she has done for the constituency.

Addressing the mediapersons here, Kimta asked Ranaut ''to name one thing that she has done for the constituency from where she is contesting'', adding that politics demands patience and Ranaut can't win elections just because she has relatives in Mandi.

''Is the BJP cadre happy with the announcement of Kangana's name? Has the state leadership suggested her name or was she chosen by the Centre?'' he asked and claimed that there is ''opposition'' to her within the BJP.

Claiming that Ranaut said Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, son of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh and state Congress chief and Mandi MP Pratibha Singh, was not from Mandi, he asked BJP leaders to improve her political knowledge about the constituency.

''Vikramaditya Singh is from the Rampur assembly constituency which falls under the Mandi Lok Sabha seat,'' he said and alleged that the actor-turned-politician is not even aware of the 17 assembly segments falling under her constituency.

Kimta alleged that sitting BJP MP Suresh Kashyap has not given even a penny from the MPLAD fund to 300 out of 900 panchayats and remained absent during the Covid pandemic and the monsoon disaster.

