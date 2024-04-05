Left Menu

Name one thing you have done for Mandi Lok Sabha, Congress asks Kangana Ranaut

Himachal Pradesh Congress general secretary Rajneesh Kimta questioned BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut's contributions to Mandi constituency, emphasizing the need for patience in politics. He raised concerns about her selection process and claimed opposition within the BJP towards her. Kimta also criticized sitting BJP MP Suresh Kashyap for lack of support during crises.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 05-04-2024 18:42 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 18:42 IST
Name one thing you have done for Mandi Lok Sabha, Congress asks Kangana Ranaut
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Congress general secretary Rajneesh Kimta on Friday asked BJP candidate from the Mandi parliamentary seat actor Kangana Ranaut to name one thing she has done for the constituency.

Addressing the mediapersons here, Kimta asked Ranaut ''to name one thing that she has done for the constituency from where she is contesting'', adding that politics demands patience and Ranaut can't win elections just because she has relatives in Mandi.

''Is the BJP cadre happy with the announcement of Kangana's name? Has the state leadership suggested her name or was she chosen by the Centre?'' he asked and claimed that there is ''opposition'' to her within the BJP.

Claiming that Ranaut said Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, son of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh and state Congress chief and Mandi MP Pratibha Singh, was not from Mandi, he asked BJP leaders to improve her political knowledge about the constituency.

''Vikramaditya Singh is from the Rampur assembly constituency which falls under the Mandi Lok Sabha seat,'' he said and alleged that the actor-turned-politician is not even aware of the 17 assembly segments falling under her constituency.

Kimta alleged that sitting BJP MP Suresh Kashyap has not given even a penny from the MPLAD fund to 300 out of 900 panchayats and remained absent during the Covid pandemic and the monsoon disaster.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lilly's weight-loss drug Zepbound to face supply crunch through April-end, US FDA says and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lil...

 Global
2
Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassMutual Ventures and Endiya Partners

Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassM...

 Global
3
Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

 United States
4
GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Urban Drainage Systems (SUDS): Tackling Urban Flooding and Water Management

Uniting AI and Blockchain: A New Frontier for Security and Efficiency

Water Security and Management in the Era of Climate Change

The Hydrogen Economy: Green Hydrogen Production and Storage Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024