Left Menu

Assam CPI(M) accuses BJP of model code violation, complains to CEO

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 05-04-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 20:06 IST
Assam CPI(M) accuses BJP of model code violation, complains to CEO
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam unit of CPI(M) has alleged that the BJP has violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by collecting data of beneficiaries of a state government scheme on the pretext of conducting a socio-economic survey.

The forms which are being distributed by the BJP across the state in the name of the survey, have photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and assure people inclusion in schemes, which is a policy matter of the government, the party alleged.

CPI(M) state secretary Suprakash Talukdar, in a letter to the chief electoral officer in this regard on Thursday, has urged that it must be ensured that the party in power does not abuse its position.

The Left party pointed out that the BJP has been distributing application forms in different parliamentary constituencies in the name of conducting a socio-economic survey.

The BJP has promised to expand the 'Orunodoi' scheme and include the names of applicants of each and every family, which possess ration cards, in its beneficiary list.

Under the scheme, Rs 1,250 is transferred monthly into the bank account of one woman member of a family from the economically weaker sections of the society.

The forms have 'Guarantee of Double Engine Government' printed on them and display photos of the prime minister and the chief minister.

''This is a policy matter of the incumbent government and hence gross violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). This is also a clear case of temptation to voters by the Party in power,'' the complaint letter said.

It pointed out that no financial gratification can be announced after election dates are declared.

Alleging violation of the model code of conduct by the BJP, the CPI(M) has urged the authorities to ensure that the ''ruling party is not allowed to abuse power and influence the polls''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lilly's weight-loss drug Zepbound to face supply crunch through April-end, US FDA says and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lil...

 Global
2
Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassMutual Ventures and Endiya Partners

Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassM...

 Global
3
Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

 United States
4
GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Urban Drainage Systems (SUDS): Tackling Urban Flooding and Water Management

Uniting AI and Blockchain: A New Frontier for Security and Efficiency

Water Security and Management in the Era of Climate Change

The Hydrogen Economy: Green Hydrogen Production and Storage Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024