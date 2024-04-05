JMM to launch poll campaign with ‘Ulgulan Maha rally’ in Ranchi on April 21

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) will kick-off its Lok Sabha poll campaign in the state with a 'Ulgulan (revolution) Maha rally' scheduled at Prabhat Tara ground here on April 21, a party official said on Friday.

This decision was taken during JMM's legislature party meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Champai Soren, here on Friday.

Kalpana Soren, wife of jailed former chief minister Hemant Soren, also attended the meeting.

Discussions in the meeting revolved around finalising candidates for the remaining three seats in its fold and devising strategies to secure victory for opposition INDIA bloc candidates in all the 14 seats in Jharkhand.

The party has already announced its candidates for Dumka and Giridih Lok Sabha seats, with discussions ongoing for the remaining three.

The party also plans to field a candidate for the Gandey bypoll, vacant since December 31, 2023, after Sarfaraj Ahmad's resignation. Ahmad was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha in March.

JMM's general secretary and central spokesperson, Supriyo Bhattacharya, told reporters that the proposed rally will highlight injustices against former chief minister Hemant Soren and advocate for the protection of democracy.

''We discussed about the party's candidates for the remaining three Lok Sabha seats during the meeting. Their names will be announced soon,'' he said.

Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji said all MLAs have been urged to support INDIA bloc candidates and ensure victory in all 14 Lok Sabha seats.

