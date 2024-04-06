Left Menu

CPI(M)'s Sarat Chandra Haldar to be LF candidate from West Bengal's Mathurapur

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-04-2024 19:53 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 19:33 IST
CPI(M)'s Sarat Chandra Haldar to be LF candidate from West Bengal's Mathurapur
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Left Front on Saturday announced the candidature of Sarat Chandra Haldar as the CPI(M) nominee from Mathurapur Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal.

The Front has so far declared the names of 29 candidates out of the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. It is likely to name its candidate for Jaynagar seat soon.

In a press statement, the Front announced the name of Haldar as the CPI(M) candidate from Mathurapur in South 24 Parganas district.

The Front, which is fighting the polls in a seat-sharing pact with the Congress in Bengal, is set to leave 12 seats for the grand old party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic penguins for bird flu; CVS Caremark to cover Perrigo's birth control pill in US at zero cost for plan sponsors and more

Health News Roundup: Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic peng...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US; CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US and more

Health News Roundup: CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US; C...

 Global
3
Peru accelerates highway project on $3.4 bln deal with Spanish firms

Peru accelerates highway project on $3.4 bln deal with Spanish firms

 Global
4
Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea, which seeks increase in number of legal meeting during judicial custody; ED opposes

Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea, which seeks increase in numbe...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G and Telemedicine: Enabling Next-Generation Healthcare Services

Ethical AI: Developing Frameworks for Responsible Technology Use

Affordable Housing Strategies in Rapidly Growing Urban Areas

Urban Energy Transition: Integrating Renewable Energy Sources into City Planning

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024