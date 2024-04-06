CPI(M)'s Sarat Chandra Haldar to be LF candidate from West Bengal's Mathurapur
The Left Front on Saturday announced the candidature of Sarat Chandra Haldar as the CPI(M) nominee from Mathurapur Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal.
The Front has so far declared the names of 29 candidates out of the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. It is likely to name its candidate for Jaynagar seat soon.
In a press statement, the Front announced the name of Haldar as the CPI(M) candidate from Mathurapur in South 24 Parganas district.
The Front, which is fighting the polls in a seat-sharing pact with the Congress in Bengal, is set to leave 12 seats for the grand old party.
