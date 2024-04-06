Trouble brewing in UDF as Kottayam district chairman resigns

The Congress-led United Democratic Front on Saturday found itself embroiled in internal turmoil after its Kottayam district chairman resigned, citing mistreatment by a prominent MLA.

UDF district chairman Saji Manjakadambil stepped down from the post alleging that he was neglected and ignored from the party functions and felt insulted. A Kerala Congress (Joseph) faction leader, Manjakadambil also tendered his resignation from the post of party's district president.

He alleged that KC (Joseph) faction MLA, Mons Joseph, has been targeting and insulting him for some time.

''There are many instances. During the submission of the nomination papers of the UDF candidate, I was neglected,'' Manjakadambil told the media.

Meanwhile, Mons Joseph today met the media and claimed that the party came to know about the complaints of Manjakadambil through the press meet. The MLA alleged that the complaint and the resignation was some sort of political ploy.

''We came to know about his complaints through the press meet. He should have told us. We are a democratic party. But we were not informed of anything. We are sure that this was some sort of political ploy. It seems like there is a concerted effort to defame our party,'' Mons Joseph said. The UDF has fielded senior politician Francis George, a KC(J) faction leader from the Kottayam Lok Sabha seat against LDF's sitting MP, Thomas Chazhikadan.

However, senior Congress leader and MLA, Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan said the grand old party wants everyone to stand together and fight the polls.

''The issue was not before the UDF. But now that it has come to the forefront, we will see what we can do. This will not affect the prospects of the UDF. Even Manjakadambil does not want his resignation to affect the prospects of the UDF,'' Radhakrishnan said.

He expressed hope that the KC(Joseph), an ally of the UDF, will settle the matter amicably.

The Lok Sabha elections in Kerala will be held on April 26 and the results will be out on June 4.

