Left Menu

Trouble brewing in UDF as Kottayam district chairman resigns

The Congress-led United Democratic Front on Saturday found itself embroiled in internal turmoil after its Kottayam district chairman resigned, citing mistreatment by a prominent MLA.UDF district chairman Saji Manjakadambil stepped down from the post alleging that he was neglected and ignored from the party functions and felt insulted.

PTI | Kottayam | Updated: 06-04-2024 20:52 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 20:52 IST
Trouble brewing in UDF as Kottayam district chairman resigns
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress-led United Democratic Front on Saturday found itself embroiled in internal turmoil after its Kottayam district chairman resigned, citing mistreatment by a prominent MLA.

UDF district chairman Saji Manjakadambil stepped down from the post alleging that he was neglected and ignored from the party functions and felt insulted. A Kerala Congress (Joseph) faction leader, Manjakadambil also tendered his resignation from the post of party's district president.

He alleged that KC (Joseph) faction MLA, Mons Joseph, has been targeting and insulting him for some time.

''There are many instances. During the submission of the nomination papers of the UDF candidate, I was neglected,'' Manjakadambil told the media.

Meanwhile, Mons Joseph today met the media and claimed that the party came to know about the complaints of Manjakadambil through the press meet. The MLA alleged that the complaint and the resignation was some sort of political ploy.

''We came to know about his complaints through the press meet. He should have told us. We are a democratic party. But we were not informed of anything. We are sure that this was some sort of political ploy. It seems like there is a concerted effort to defame our party,'' Mons Joseph said. The UDF has fielded senior politician Francis George, a KC(J) faction leader from the Kottayam Lok Sabha seat against LDF's sitting MP, Thomas Chazhikadan.

However, senior Congress leader and MLA, Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan said the grand old party wants everyone to stand together and fight the polls.

''The issue was not before the UDF. But now that it has come to the forefront, we will see what we can do. This will not affect the prospects of the UDF. Even Manjakadambil does not want his resignation to affect the prospects of the UDF,'' Radhakrishnan said.

He expressed hope that the KC(Joseph), an ally of the UDF, will settle the matter amicably.

The Lok Sabha elections in Kerala will be held on April 26 and the results will be out on June 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic penguins for bird flu; CVS Caremark to cover Perrigo's birth control pill in US at zero cost for plan sponsors and more

Health News Roundup: Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic peng...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US; CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US and more

Health News Roundup: CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US; C...

 Global
3
Peru accelerates highway project on $3.4 bln deal with Spanish firms

Peru accelerates highway project on $3.4 bln deal with Spanish firms

 Global
4
Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea, which seeks increase in number of legal meeting during judicial custody; ED opposes

Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea, which seeks increase in numbe...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G and Telemedicine: Enabling Next-Generation Healthcare Services

Ethical AI: Developing Frameworks for Responsible Technology Use

Affordable Housing Strategies in Rapidly Growing Urban Areas

Urban Energy Transition: Integrating Renewable Energy Sources into City Planning

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024