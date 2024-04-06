Following are the top stories at 9.20 pm: NATION DEL60 ELECTIONS-UP-PM-SHAKTI **** Country's misfortune that INDIA bloc leaders talking about 'fighting against shakti': PM Modi Saharanpur (UP):It is the country's misfortune that leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc are openly talking about ''fighting against shakti'', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday. **** DEL71 BJP-KHARGE-ARTICLE 370 **** Shah takes swipe at Cong's 'Italian culture' over Kharge's Article 370 remarks New Delhi: The BJP hit out at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday over his swipe at the ruling party for raising the issue of removal of Article 370 of the Constitution in Rajasthan, with Home Minister Amit Shah saying the opposition party's ''Italian culture'' is to be blamed for it not understanding the very idea of India.

DEL68 ELECTIONS-RJ-LD PM **** Let's see how much you will oppose Ram Navami celebrations: PM to Congress Ajmer (Rajasthan):Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday alleged that the Congress opposed the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya due to its ''anger'' towards Lord Ram. **** DEL69 ELECTIONS-CONG-PM-LD MANIFESTO **** PM doesn't know history, Syama Prasad Mookerjee himself was part of govt with Muslim League: Cong New Delhi:The Congress hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday over his remarks that the opposition party's Lok Sabha poll manifesto bears a Muslim League imprint, saying he ''does not know his history'' as Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee himself was part of a coalition government with the League in Bengal in the early 1940s. **** DEL70 ELECTIONS-UP-LD-PM-ROADSHOW **** PM Modi holds roadshow in Ghaziabad, says overwhelmed by people's affection Ghaziabad (UP):Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his first Lok Sabha election roadshow in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, canvassing support for the BJP's Ghaziabad candidate Atul Garg, who has been fielded in place of two-time MP and Union minister V K Singh. **** DEL53 DL-SANJAY SINGH-INTERVIEW **** Initial days were quite difficult inside small cell, but I was strong, AAP MP recalls Tihar days New Delhi:AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday said he stayed ''resolute and brave'' during his six-month stay in Tihar jail and even asked his family members not to ''shed a tear'' during their virtual interactions.By Saloni Bhatia **** DEL52 DL-LD KUMAR-KEJRIWAL-TIHAR **** VVIP inmates 'big nuisance', need to be kept with 'great caution' in Tihar: Former police commissioner Neeraj Kumar New Delhi:VVIP inmates at Tihar, the famous jail where Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was also lodged recently, are a ''big nuisance'' for authorities and have to be kept safe on account of ''bladebaazi'' and other attacks among prisoners, former Delhi police commissioner Neeraj Kumar says. **** MDS27 ELECTIONS-TL-RAHUL GANDHI-RALLY **** Electoral bonds 'world's biggest scam': Rahul Gandhi Hyderabad: In a scathing attack against the BJP-led Central government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that the electoral bonds scheme was the ''world's biggest scam'' and claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has kept ''his people'' in the election commission.The Supreme Court had struck down the electoral bonds scheme as unconstitutional in a ruling in February. **** BOM17 ELECTIONS-MP-RAJNATH-LD RAHUL **** Like Dhoni in cricket, Rahul Gandhi is best 'finisher' of Indian politics: Rajnath Singh Bhopal:Union minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday took a dig at Rahul Gandhi, saying that like Mahendra Singh Dhoni in cricket, the Congress leader was the ''best finisher'' of Indian politics. **** DEL62 AVI-VISTARA **** Vistara chief says over 98 pc pilots have signed new contract New Delhi: Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan on Saturday said the airline hopes to stabilise operations for this month by this weekend and that more than 98 per cent of pilots have signed the new contract. **** DEL64 ELECTIONS-NCR CASH-2NDLD SEIZURE **** Model code: Rs 8.79 lakh cash seized near Noida, total seizures now over Rs 36 lakh Noida:Amid imposition of the model code of conduct for Lok Sabha polls, over Rs 8 lakh cash was seized from two persons in separate incidents in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Saturday, officials said. **** CAL18 ELECTIONS-WB-2ND-LD MAMATA **** NIA officials attacked villagers in Bengal, not other way round: Mamata Balurghat (WB):West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday accused NIA officials of attacking villagers at Bhupatinagar in Purba Medinipur district and not the other way round. **** BOM18 ELECTIONS-MH-CANDIDATES-SECOND PHASE **** Maharashtra LS polls: 299 candidates for eight seats that will vote on Apr 26 Mumbai:The nomination forms of 299 candidates for eight Maharashtra Lok Sabha seats that will go to polls in the second phase on April 26 were found to be valid after scrutiny, an official said on Saturday. **** LEGAL LGD10 DL-COURT-LD EXCISE POLICY SISODIA **** Excise 'scam': ED accuses Manish Sisodia of delaying trial, opposes bail plea New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) alleged before a court here on Saturday that AAP leader Manish Sisodia and other accused were delaying the trial in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy ''scam''.**** LGD7 DL-COURT-LD KAVITHA **** Delhi excise case: BRS leader Kavitha urges court to recall order allowing CBI to quiz her in jail New Delhi: BRS leader K Kavitha, arrested in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, on Saturday moved a city court urging it to recall its order allowing the CBI to interrogate her in Tihar jail. **** FOREIGN FGN37 PAK-INDIA-TERRORISM-REAX **** Pak says it will resolutely safeguard its sovereignty; criticises Rajnath Singh's statement Islamabad: Pakistan on Saturday said it stands resolute in its intent and ability to safeguard its sovereignty, a day after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made it clear that India will enter Pakistan if terrorists run away to the neighbouring nation after carrying out terror strikes in the country. Sajjad Hussain **** FGN22 MICROSOFT-CHINA-AI-ELECTIONS **** China may misuse AI to target elections in countries like India and US to boost its geopolitical interests: Microsoft New York: China is likely to deploy Artificial Intelligence-generated content via social media to sway public opinion to boost its geopolitical interests during elections in countries like India, South Korea and the US, tech giant Microsoft has warned.****

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)