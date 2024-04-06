Left Menu

Setback to Uddhav camp as ex-minister Babanrao Gholap joins Shiv Sena led by Shinde

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2024 23:48 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 23:48 IST
In a fresh setback to the Uddhav Thackeray camp ahead of Lok Sabha elections, former Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) deputy leader Babanrao Gholap joined the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday.

Shinde said two more MLAs from Rajasthan will join the party in the next two days. He, however, did not elaborate further.

Last month independent MLA Rutu Banavat joined the Shiv Sena, marking the presence of the party in the north Indian state.

Gholap was welcomed in the party by Shinde in the presence of state minister Dada Bhuse and Deputy Chairperson of Maharashtra Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe.

Gholap, a five-time MLA from Nashik district, joining the Shinde camp may boost the party's prospects in north Maharashtra.

Former MLA Sanjay Pawar also joined the Shinde-led Sena.

