TMC-backed goons attacked Hoogly candidate Locket Chatterjee's car, claims BJP

The BJP on Sunday alleged that the vehicle of the party's Hoogly Lok Sabha seat candidate Loket Chatterjee's car was attacked by the ruling Trinamool Congress-backed goons, led by Bansberia Municipality's Vice Chairman Shilpi Chatterjee, on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 07-04-2024 09:57 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 09:57 IST
BJP MP Locket Chatterjee (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The BJP on Sunday alleged that the vehicle of the party's Hoogly Lok Sabha seat candidate Loket Chatterjee's car was attacked by the ruling Trinamool Congress-backed goons, led by Bansberia Municipality's Vice Chairman Shilpi Chatterjee, on Saturday. A post on the official X handle of the BJP's West Bengal unit read, "Amidst the Kali Puja celebrations in Bansberia, TMC-backed miscreants, led by Bansberia Municipality's Vice Chairman Shilpi Chatterjee, targeted BJP candidate Loket Chatterjee's car in Hooghly."

"This attack is part of TMC's widespread violence against BJP in Hooghly and West Bengal. Urging the Election Commission to swiftly apprehend the culprits for a fair and peaceful election," the post read further. Earlier, West Bengal BJP state general secretary Locket Chatterjee alleged that TMC's goons, led by Shilpi Chatterjee, attacked her vehicle in Bansberia.

In a video shared by the BJP leader on X, people were seen gathering around her vehicle and banging on it. In a post on X, Locket Chatterjee wrote, "TMC's goons, led by Shilpi Chatterjee, shamelessly attacked my vehicle amidst KaliPuja in Bansberia. Their audacity exposes the Trinamool's mafia grip over Hooghly. Today, their thugs dared to block my pilgrimage to Maa's Puja. The lack of candidate security is appalling, a clear sign of voter intimidation. Hooghly deserves a fair election - every thug should be put behind bars now."

Reacting to the incident, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya said the state police, under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, would likely 'remain a mute spectator'. "TMC goons, led by local Councillor Shilpi Chatterjee, attacked BJP MP and Hooghly candidate Locket Chatterjee's car, while she was returning from KaliPuja in Bansberia. Shilpi and her band of thugs can dare to do this because they know Mamata Banerjee's police will remain a mute spectator. This is the surest sign that TMC is losing Hooghly, again," Malviya posted from his official X handle.

West Bengal will poll for the Lower House of Parliament across all seven phases for the 42 seats. Malda North will go to polls on May 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

