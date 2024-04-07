"Mahagathbandhan rattled ahead of PM Modi's Bihar visit": BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain

Senior BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain said on Sunday the grand Opposition alliance or 'Mahagathbandhan' in the state is rattled as Prime Minister Narendra Narendra Modi arrives to address an election rally in Bihar's Nawada on Sunday. PM Modi has been holding campaign events across the country, braving a hectic schedule as the polling dates near.

On Saturday, PM Modi addressed election rallies in Saharanpur and Ajmer, followed later in the day with a roadshow in Ghaziabad. "The RJD and the Mahagathbandhan are rattled as PM Modi is visiting Bihar. He is visiting Bihar because the state holds a special place in his heart and the people, too, love him back," Hussain told ANI.

Expressing confidence of the NDA winning all 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the BJP leader added, "This time, the Mahagathbandhan won't even get even one seat in the elections. The people of Bihar have decided to give all 40 seats in the state to PM Modi." At one of his rallies on Saturday, PM Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress, saying its manifesto was a 'bundle of lies'. He added that every page in the 'Nyay Patra' of the grand old party reeks of a mentality to 'tear India apart'.

"Yesterday, the Congress Party released its manifesto, a bundle of lies. Every page of this smells of breaking India into pieces. The Congress manifesto has echoes of the views that the Muslim League held at the time of independence. Congress wants to impose the views of the Muslim League of that time on the India of today," PM Modi said. The ruling National Democratic Alliance, earlier, reached a seat-sharing agreement in Bihar for the Lok Sabha polls as part of which the BJP would contest 17 seats and the JD-U 16.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA, comprising the BJP, JD (U), and LJP, dominated the standings, winning 39 of the 40 seats in the state. In the first phase of polling on April 19, voting is to be held for 4 seats of Bihar. These are Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada and Jamui.

Bihar, along with neighbouring Bengal, will poll across all seven phases--April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)