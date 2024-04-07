Left Menu

Exodus of leaders from BRS continues as Bhadrachalam MLA Venkat Rao quits party, joins Congress

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-04-2024 13:26 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 13:26 IST
Exodus of leaders from BRS continues as Bhadrachalam MLA Venkat Rao quits party, joins Congress
  • Country:
  • India

In a blow to the opposition BRS party in Telangana, one of its legislators Tellam Venkat Rao on Sunday joined Congress in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his cabinet colleague P Srinivas Reddy.

Along with Venkat Rao several BRS leaders from Bhadrachalam constituency joined Congress, the ruling party sources said.

Venkat Rao, MLA from Bhadrachalam, is the third legislator who quit BRS and joined the Congress in recent days.

Earlier on March 31, BRS MLA from Ghanpur ( Station) and former minister Kadiam Srihari and his daughter Kadiam Kavya joined Congress party.

Another MLA from Khairtabad Danam Nagender also quit the party and joined Congress. He will be contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Secunderbad segment.

Several leaders have deserted BRS after the party lost power in the Assembly polls held last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Judge slashes Bayer $1.56 billion Roundup verdict to $611 million and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
2
AI-powered anti-diabetes programme provides customised advice to reverse chronic metabolic diseases

AI-powered anti-diabetes programme provides customised advice to reverse chr...

 India
3
"Our schemes will continue for 5 years without any hurdle..." Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

"Our schemes will continue for 5 years without any hurdle..." Karnataka CM S...

 India
4
Forget the Rest: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Solana (SOL) Enough to Skyrocket Your Portfolio in 2024

Forget the Rest: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Solana (SOL) E...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024