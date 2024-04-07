"Radical elements, rapists on free run in Punjab": Shehzad Poonawalla on Tarn Taran incident

Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Sunday said that there has been a spike in the crime rate since the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab, adding that the radical elements, rapists and miscreants involved in organised crime are openly operating in the state. The remarks of the BJP leader came after an incident involving a woman who was allegedly paraded naked in a semi-naked condition in the streets of village Voltoha in Tarn Taran district came to light.

"This incident is a dent in the self pride and respect of the women. Radical elements, rapists, and drug suppliers are on the run. There is an increase in organised crime. Recently, an RPG attack was carried out on police headquarters in Mohali. But Bhagwant Mann is sitting and enjoying," Poonawala told ANI. Four persons including a woman, have been arrested for allegedly assaulting and parading a woman in a semi-naked condition in the streets of village Voltoha in Punjab's Tarn Taran.

Tarn Taran's Senior Superintendent of Police, Ashwani Kapur, informed that those arrested have been identified as Kulwinder Kaur, Gurcharan Singh, and Sharanjit Singh alias Sunny, all residents of Jivan Nagar in Valtoha, and Sunny of village Abadi Amarkot Amirke in Tarn Taran. In this regard, Bharatiya Janata Party leader SS Channy demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Poonawalla also targeted the TMC government in West Bengal over the alleged attack on the officials of the National Investigation Agency. "If an MP is being attacked in West Bengal, NIA team, ED and central agencies teams are being attacked in West Bengal then can the common man remain safe in West Bengal? The law and order situation is reaching a new low and it is only because Mamata Didi is saving corrupts," he said.

The NIA has registered a case against the attackers at the Bhupatinagar police station. Some officers of the NIA were allegedly heckled in Purba Medinipur district while carrying out a probe in connection with a blast case.

According to sources in the elite anti-terror probe agency, an NIA team visiting Puba Medinipur in connection with an ongoing probe into the blast case came under attack on Saturday. (ANI)

