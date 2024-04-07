A non-BJP government will be formed": TMC leader Kunal Ghosh on 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party over its ambitious 2024 Lok Sabha election slogan of 'Ab ki baar 400 par", Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh on Sunday said that this time BJP won't secure victory Ghosh recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement made during the West Bengal Assembly elections in 2021, where he had proclaimed 'Abki baar 200 paar'.

"He (PM Modi) had said in Bengal in 2021 that 'Abki baar 200 paar' but what happened? This time BJP will not win, a non-BJP secular government will be formed at the Centre." TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said. Earlier, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and candidate for the Asansol Lok Sabha seat, Shatrughan Sinha denounced the party's slogan "Ab ki baar 400 paar," suggesting it stemmed from fear rather than confidence.

Highlighting the role of the BJP, in the recent electoral bonds case, Sinha stated that the party misused the central agencies to extort money from companies. "The BJP is in trouble because of a big scam called the electoral bonds case. They're accused of using government agencies to get money from companies and giving contracts to dishonest companies, going against their promise of not being corrupt. Because of all this, BJP's popularity has dropped a lot. Now, they're trying to win people back with the slogan 'Ab ki baar 400 paar' because they are desperate," Sinha said

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the Mamata Banerjee-led government of "putting brakes" on central government schemes. Addressing a public meeting in Jalpaiguri, PM Modi said, "The TMC government here puts brakes on our development schemes. The central government sent Rs 30,000 crore for building houses of poor. Modi says that the money should directly go into the account of the beneficiary, but TMC says that the money should first come into their leader's accounts. So, you tell you, how should I let TMC loot public money?". He added, "The Centre is sending money for 'Nal se Jal' to bring tap water in the houses of every sister, but the scheme is not being implemented properly in Bengal. I want to provide free gas connections to people, but the corrupt, anti-poor and anti-SC/ST TMC government is not letting it happen. Poor patients are getting free treatment upto Rs 5 lakh, but the anti-poor TMC government is not letting this scheme (Ayushman Bharat) from being implemented."The 42 parliamentary seats of Bengal will poll across all seven phases--on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.In 2019, TMC won the maximum 22 out of 42 seats, but BJP improved its tally significantly creating inroads and bagging 18 seats. The Congress won two seats. (ANI)

