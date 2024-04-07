"Central govt has sent Arvind Kejriwal to jail in false case...," Saurabh Bharadwaj

Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday said that since Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested, there is "anger and sadness" among the people. During his 'Mashal Yatra' in support of Delhi CM Kejriwal, the AAP leader said that the central government has sent him to jail in a "false case".

"Since Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested, there is anger and sadness among the people...The central government has sent him to jail in a false case," Saurabh Bharadwaj told ANI, holding Mashal in the hand. He further said that on Monday, AAP will launch a new campaign from the Aam Aadmi Party office.

"Tomorrow we will launch a new campaign from the Aam Aadmi Party office," he added. Earlier today, AAP leaders observed a day-long hunger strike at Jantar Mantar against the arrest of the party national convenor and Delhi CM in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

Punjab CM and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann said on Sunday that this is not a time to show political strength but to convey a message against the dictatorship. "This is not a time to show political strength but to convey a message against the dictatorship. Today, we are in the village of Bhagat Singh, who gave us freedom, and that freedom is in danger. BR Ambedkar gave us the constitution, and that constitution is in danger," Mann said.

Kejriwal was arrested by the central agency on charges of corruption in relation to the case. It is the first time in independent India that a serving Chief Minister has been arrested. The move came after Kejriwal skipped multiple summons by the investigation agency, nine in total, calling them "illegal." The case pertains to alleged irregularities and money laundering in framing and implementing the Delhi excise policy 2022, which was later scrapped.

Kejriwal, who was arrested by the ED on March 21, was sent to judicial custody until April 15 and is lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with a money-laundering case linked to a liquor excise policy scam. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on April 2 granted bail to AAP MP Sanjay Singh, who was arrested on October 4, 2023, in a money laundering case related to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)