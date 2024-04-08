Left Menu

Union minister Shantanu Thakur receives ‘threat’ letter from Lashkar-e-Taiba

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-04-2024 19:09 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 19:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister and BJP leader Shantanu Thakur on Monday claimed to have received a letter from terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), threatening him that if NRC is implemented in West Bengal, they will "burn the entire country".

The purported letter, typed in Bengali, also threatened to raze the 'Thakurbari', a pilgrimage of the Matua community, in case Muslims were tortured following the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

''I am shocked to receive this letter. I have informed my department. I will also inform the PM, the home ministry and lodge a case in this connection,'' Thakur, the Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, told reporters.

Thakur said he would like to ask Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is also the home minister of the state, whether she had any information about the LeT sending such a letter.

When contacted, Bongaon Police District SP Dinesh Kumar said they have not yet received any formal complaint from the minister.

The signatories of the letter, a copy of which is available with PTI, claimed they were members of the LeT in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

