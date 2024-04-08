Left Menu

AAP attacks BJP on electoral bonds issue, demands probe by central agencies

They are either loss-making or paid no taxes or donated way more than their profits, Singh claimed.The Enforcement Directorate ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI should investigate this electoral bond scam and arrest the BJP leaders.

08-04-2024
The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday alleged the BJP received Rs 1,068 crore in electoral bonds from 45 companies with ''suspicious'' record and reiterated its demand for an investigation into it by central probe agencies.

No immediate reaction was available from the BJP over charges levelled by the AAP.

In a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh claimed the BJP committed corruption by receiving a large amount of money through electoral bonds in a ''well-planned manner''.

''There are 45 suspicious companies which have donated Rs 1,068 crore to the BJP. They are either loss-making or paid no taxes or donated way more than their profits,'' Singh claimed.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should investigate this ''electoral bond scam'' and arrest the BJP leaders. Else the AAP will take another course of action, he said.

''There are 33 companies that incurred an aggregate loss of Rs one lakh crore in seven years and these companies donated Rs 450 crore to the BJP through electoral bonds. There are 17 companies that either paid zero tax or negative tax -- they got tax rebates. Six companies donated Rs 600 crore to the BJP which was more than their profits,'' claimed the senior AAP leader.

He said the ED and the CBI should immediately question these companies and the BJP leaders involved and take action against them.

