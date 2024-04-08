"PM Modi has changed definition of politics," says JP Nadda

Addressing a public rally in Hanumangarh on Monday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and lashed out at the Congress. "Today people of the world are investing in India, not in China. You all have mobile phones in your hands, 10 years ago it was written on these mobiles 'Made in China', today it is written 'Made in India'. Today 97pc of mobiles are being made in India. Apple mobiles are also being made in India..." said Nadda.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, "PM Modi has changed the definition of politics, the culture of politics and today it is politics of development. Now when our opponent comes, they talk about development...We became the fifth largest economy in the world and during the third term of PM Modi, India will become the third largest economy by 2027..." Slamming National President of Congress Kharge for talking about Article 370 in Rajasthan, he said, "Didn't the people of Rajasthan give martyrdom for Kashmir? The whole of India believes that Kashmir is an integral part of the country," he added.

Lashing out at Congress, he said that their party's manifesto reminded him of Jinnah's Muslim League of 1929. "What Jinnah used to say in Muslim League in 1929, today in 2024 Congress is repeating the same things," he added.

The Congress released its manifesto on Friday last. The party's manifesto states that it will pass a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs. The manifesto also states that the reservation of 10 per cent in jobs and educational institutions for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) will be implemented for all castes and communities without discrimination.

It is noteworthy that the election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 96.8 crore people are eligible to cast their votes in the upcoming polls at over 12 lakh polling stations. The counting of votes will take place on June 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)