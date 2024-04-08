Following are the top stories at 9.10 pm: NATION DEL64 CONG-EC-PM-MUSLIM LEAGUE **** Cong files complaint to EC against PM's remarks on its LS poll manifesto New Delhi: The Congress complained to the Election Commission (EC) on Monday against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks targeting the party and comparing its Lok Sabha poll manifesto with that of the Muslim League.**** DEL69 ELECTIONS-TMC-2NDLD EC **** TMC leaders holding dharna outside EC office detained by Delhi Police New Delhi: TMC leaders were detained by the Delhi Police on Monday while they were holding a dharna outside the Election Commission's office, demanding that the chiefs of CBI, NIA, ED and Income Tax Department be changed.**** DEL62 ELECTIONS-CONG-LD NC **** Cong, NC finalise seat sharing for LS polls in J-K, Ladakh; to contest 3 seats each New Delhi: The Congress and the National Conference on Monday announced they will fight the Lok Sabha polls in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, in alliance, with both parties contesting three seats each.**** BOM39 ELECTIONS-MH-LD MODI **** Congress source of all problems in country, says Modi; takes bitter gourd jibe at rival party Chandrapur: In an acerbic attack on the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held the grand old party responsible for all ills plaguing the country and went on to compare the outfit to bitter gourd (karela), whose taste he said, will never change even if it is ''fried in ghee or mixed with sugar''.**** DEL77 BJP-EC-FAKE OUTFIT **** BJP complains to EC against outfit misusing RSS' name to create confusion, push propaganda against party New Delhi: The BJP on Monday alleged that an organisation linked to Congress leaders was misusing RSS' name to push propaganda against the ruling party in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls and urged the Election Commission to take ''strict action'' against them.**** DEL58 DL-LG-MHA-MINISTERS **** L-G slams Delhi ministers for refusing to attend meetings with him, writes to MHA New Delhi: Showing ''insensitivity and lack of seriousness'', Delhi ministers refused to attend meetings called by Lt Governor VK Saxena to discuss functioning of their ministries following the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the L-G has said in a letter to the Union home ministry. **** BOM37 ED-LD AMOL KIRTIKAR **** ED questions Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Amol Kirtikar for 8 hours in 'khichdi' scam case Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Amol Kirtikar was on Monday questioned for almost eight hours by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the alleged irregularities in the distribution of khichdi by the Mumbai civic body during the COVID-19 pandemic.**** DEL19 ED-EXCISE-LD KEJRIWAL PA **** Excise policy: ED questions Kejriwal's PA, AAP MLA Pathak New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday questioned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal assistant Bibhav Kumar and AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak in the excise policy-linked money laundering case, officials said.**** DEL72 ELECTIONS-UP-3RDLD NADDA **** Congress committed scams in all three worlds: Nadda Rampur/Bijnor: BJP president J P Nadda on Monday came down heavily on the Congress, accusing it of committing scams in all the three worlds and said the party did not spare the sky, underground and water.**** CAL25 WB-MINISTER-LD THREAT LETTER **** Union minister Shantanu Thakur receives 'threat' letter from Lashkar-e-Taiba Kolkata: Union minister and BJP leader Shantanu Thakur on Monday claimed to have received a letter from terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), threatening him that if NRC is implemented in West Bengal, they will "burn the entire country".**** MDS21 KA-3RD LD-MINISTER-CAR-ACCIDENT **** BJP worker falls after crashing into Union Minister's car door, run over by bus Bengaluru: A BJP worker riding a motorcycle was run over by a bus after he crashed into the open door of a car belonging to Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje and fell down during an election campaign at KR Puram here on Monday.**** LEGAL LGD4 SC-BUSTARD-CLIMATE CHANGE **** Climate change impacts constitutional guarantee of right to equality: SC New Delhi: Climate change impacts the constitutional guarantee of the right to equality, the Supreme court has said while constituting a committee to find a balance between conservation of critically-endangered Great Indian Bustard and renewable energy infrastructure in the states of Rajasthan and Gujarat.**** LGD24 SC-DEFAMATION-2NDLD SANJAY SINGH **** Defamation case: SC dismisses AAP leader Sanjay Singh's plea against Gujarat HC order New Delhi: AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Monday failed to get relief from the Supreme Court in a defamation case lodged for his alleged comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's educational qualification.**** LGD23 SC-EX COP-LD FAKE ENCOUNTER **** SC seeks Maha govt reply on bail plea of ex-cop Pradeep Sharma in 2006 fake encounter case New Delhi: In a relief to former Mumbai Police officer Pradeep Sharma, the Supreme Court on Monday said he need not surrender till further orders to undergo the life sentence awarded to him in a 2006 fake encounter killing case.**** LGD33 SC-SEX CHANGE-2NDLD SURGERIES **** SC seeks replies of Centre, CARA on PIL alleging unregulated sex change surgeries New Delhi: A PIL seeking to curb sex-assignment surgeries on intersex children before they attain majority was taken note by the Supreme Court on Monday which sought a response from the Centre and others including the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA).**** FOREIGN FGN40 MALDIVES-INDIA-FLAG **** Suspended Maldivian minister mocks Indian flag; apologises after her post draws massive criticism Male: A Maldivian minister, who was suspended in January for her derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has now mocked the Indian flag after including parts of the flag in an altered campaign poster of the opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), according to a media report on Monday.****

