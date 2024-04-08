Left Menu

White House: waiting for Hamas response to hostage release proposal

Updated: 08-04-2024 21:21 IST
CIA Director William Burns was in Cairo over the weekend for "a serious round" of negotiations on securing the release of hostages being held by Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza, and Hamas is reviewing a new proposal now, the White House said. White House spokesperson John Kirby said the United States was taking the discussions very seriously and was hoping to secure a hostage release deal as soon as possible, since it would also lead to a ceasefire of around six weeks.

He said more than 300 aid trucks entered Gaza on Sunday, but the White House would continue to press Israel to allow more humanitarian aid supplies into the Palestinian enclave.

