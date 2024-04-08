Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh: 44-year-old cyclist Jaspreet Pal becomes State Election Icon

Cyclist Jaspreet Pal, hailing from Upper Samkhetar, Mandi district has been declared the State Election Icon to encourage youth to exercise their right to franchise and make the voters aware of the value of their votes in the Maha Utsav of democracy.

ANI | Updated: 08-04-2024 21:54 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 21:31 IST
Himachal Pradesh: 44-year-old cyclist Jaspreet Pal becomes State Election Icon
44-year-old cyclist Jaspreet Pal, hails from Upper Samkhetar, Mandi district. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

44-year-old cyclist Jaspreet Pal, hailing from Upper Samkhetar, Mandi district has been declared the State Election Icon to encourage youth to exercise their right to franchise and make the voters aware of the value of their votes in the Maha Utsav of democracy. A Document of Understanding was signed by Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg on behalf of the State Election Department and Jaspreet Pal on Monday.

Pal is an avid cyclist and a professional photographer. Besides, he has immensely contributed to child literacy, environmental preservation, etc. While interacting with Jaspreet Pal, the CEO suggested organizing a cycling relay rally/race across the state for voter awareness and mass mobilization.

Earlier, while interacting with the media, the CEO said that till now Pal has paddled around 21 thousand kilometres through various treacherous terrains, won the Fire Fox Challenge cycling championship and was ranked 2nd in the MTB championship in 2021. The idea behind engaging Jaspreet is to especially involve youth, both in urban and rural areas of the state, to vote as well as stay fit, said the CEO.

The elections to the four Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh and bypolls to the six assembly constituencies that fell vacant with the disqualification of six rebel Congress MLAs and their eventual switch to the BJP will be held on June 1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Geneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
2
Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

 United States
3
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council over symbol return

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council ov...

 Pakistan
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024