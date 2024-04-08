President Zardari to address joint session of parliament next week

Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari will address a joint session of the parliament next week to mark the beginning of the parliamentary year after the general elections.

According to a President House statement, the joint session of the parliament would be held on Tuesday, April 16. The President convened the joint session under Articles 54 (1) and 56 (3) of the Constitution.

Under Article 56 (3) of the Constitution, the President shall address a joint session of Parliament at the commencement of the parliamentary year after general elections.

"At the commencement of the first session after each general election to the National Assembly and at the commencement of the first session of each year the President shall address both Houses assembled and inform the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) of the causes of its summons," read Article 56 (3).

Zardari was elected as president last month as a candidate of the coalition government and took oath as the 14th president after defeating PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council candidate Mahmood Khan Achakzai.

The President is the head of the state but his role is ceremonial and addressing the joint session is one of many functions he performs during his state in the office.

