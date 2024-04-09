Left Menu

India showing world nothing is impossible: PM Modi

Amidst the difficulties of the entire world, India is showing that there is nothing impossible for it, he said The prime minister noted there was a time when the Congress government used to ask for help from the world, but during the Covid pandemic, medicines were made available to the whole world from India.When India became the worlds fastest growing economic power, were you people proud of it or not

Amid the various difficulties being faced by the world now, India is showing that there is nothing impossible for it to achieve, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

He said this has been possible due to every single vote of the people.

''No matter how difficult the goal is, if India is determined to achieve it, it will definitely achieve. Today, with this inspiration and energy, we are working towards the resolution of a developed India,'' he said at a poll rally here. ''Amidst the difficulties of the entire world, India is showing that there is nothing impossible for it,'' he said The prime minister noted there was a time when the Congress government used to ask for help from the world, but during the Covid pandemic, medicines were made available to the whole world from India.

''When India became the world's fastest growing economic power, were you (people) proud of it or not? When our Chandrayaan hoisted the tricolour on the moon, were you proud or not? The grand G20 summit held in India was praised all over the world,'' he added.

''When the country becomes strong, the world listens to it,'' Modi said.

Eight parliamentary constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will vote in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls on April 19. These are Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina (SC), Moradabad, Rampur and Pilibhit. Counting of votes will be held on June 4.

